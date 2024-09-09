WORLD
1 MIN READ
Drone sightings at Sweden's  Arlanda airport prompt halt
An aviation authority spokesperson has said four drones of varying sizes were sighted from the air traffic control tower.
Drone sightings at Sweden's  Arlanda airport prompt halt
Traffic at Arlanda, Sweden's biggest airport, was halted around 2300 GMT and resumed at 0130 GMT, / Photo: Reuters
September 9, 2024

Drone sightings have prompted Sweden to temporarily halt air traffic at Stockholm's Arlanda airport overnight, police said.

Police have launched an investigation into possible airport sabotage, they said in a statement on Monday.

Traffic at Arlanda, Sweden's biggest airport, was halted around 2300 GMT and resumed at 0130 GMT, they added.

Daily Aftonbladet quoted an aviation authority spokesperson as saying four drones of varying sizes were sighted from the air traffic control tower.

Recommended

"A decision was then made to halt take-off and landing," the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for airport operator Swedavia confirmed the temporary halt but declined to comment further.

The aviation authority was not immediately available for comment.

RelatedSweden intensifies border controls instead of changes to 'free speech' law
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control