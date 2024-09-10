As the spotlight shines on the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, the American political arena is brimming with anticipation.

With the Democratic and Republican candidates primed for their explosive first face-to-face debate, new polls reveal a razor-thin election. The stage appears all set, and the tension is palpable with anticipation crackling with intensity.

The debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday [9 pm EST] isn't just a policy showdown — it's a dramatic clash of contrasting styles and strategic brilliance.

"It's like watching a chess player go up against a tornado," Jake Montgomery, a California-based political strategist, told TRT World.

"Harris will come equipped with a wealth of legal acumen, but Trump will likely unleash a rapid-fire barrage of attacks designed to overwhelm and disorient."

Trump's debate style, often described as "verbal carpet bombing," involves a relentless series of interruptions intended to throw his opponents off balance.

"Trump is adept at shifting the narrative mid-sentence, and that is a brilliant skill,” Lawrence Ford, a PR executive with a keen understanding of Trump's methods, revealed to TRT World.

"Harris's challenge will be to bring the discussion back to substantive issues without getting ensnared in Trump's rhetoric."

Yet, Harris is not without her own formidable assets.

Known for her tenure as a tough-on-crime prosecutor, she is expected to leverage her courtroom skills to press Trump on critical issues such as his handling of the January 6 Capitol riot and his ongoing legal entanglements.

"Harris must strike a delicate balance in this debate," cautions Ford.

"While she needs to counter Trump, she must also avoid getting bogged down in minutiae. This debate is as much about presenting her own vision for the presidency as it is about addressing Trump's provocations."

Shaping electoral landscape

Dr Sahar Khamis, a Professor of Communication at the University of Maryland, underscores the significance of this debate in shaping the election's outcome.

"Current polls show Harris and Trump in a neck-and-neck race, particularly in swing states where even a slight edge can be decisive. Harris must seize this opportunity to clearly articulate her agenda and priorities, which could make the difference come November."

Dr Khamis points out that Harris has an advantage in terms of perceived mental and cognitive sharpness.