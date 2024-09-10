Chinese football has banned 43 people for life over alleged gambling and match-fixing, including three former China internationals and South Korean player Son Jun-ho, state news agency Xinhua said.

Beijing has in recent years deepened a crackdown on corruption in Chinese sports, especially football, and jailed several top officials.

The 43 were among 128 people implicated in total in a two-year probe into illegal gambling and match-fixing in the domestic game, China's public security ministry said.

The news came hours before a home 2026 World Cup qualifier between China and Saudi Arabia.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) accused Son, who played for Shandong Taishan in the Chinese Super League, of participating in match-fixing and taking bribes.