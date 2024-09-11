Anti-Muslim discrimination is increasing in Germany, a top anti-discrimination official has warned.

Ferda Ataman, the head of the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency, said on Tuesday that the number of complaints “explicitly relate to discrimination based on anti-Muslim racism has increased.” ​

During a press briefing in Berlin, Ataman presented the report on the state of discrimination in Germany.

"What we certainly observe is that Muslims experience strong discrimination. We know this from other studies and the cases we have, especially women with headscarves in the labour market…," she added.

Ataman pointed out that many Muslims "experience also discrimination in public spaces."