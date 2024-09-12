A Palestine solidarity initiative called "Liste Gaza: Raise Your Voice Against Genocide" has gained enough traction in Austria—a landlocked European country of nine million people—to become a proper political party eligible to contest the general election scheduled for September 29.

Liste Gaza appears to be among the world's first political parties to enter parliamentary politics on the single-point agenda of ending the Israeli war on Gaza.

The grassroots campaign is gaining steam in the small central European country where Muslims constitute only 8.3 percent of the population. Liste will run candidates in seven out of nine of Austria's states, said Irina Vana, a leading candidate for Liste Gaza in Vienna.

"About 89 percent of eligible voters will have the opportunity to vote against the genocide. This is already a great success. The crime of genocide, in which the Austrian government is complicit, must not be concealed," she said.

Speaking to TRT World, she added that the anti-war coalition of activists hopes to win a direct mandate at least in Vienna South—an area where Liste Gaza candidate Sali Attia is running for a National Council seat.

Many people with Turkish and Arab origins live in the region, she said. "(Attia) has the chance to become our representative… demanding the Austrian authorities end their support for the genocide in Palestine."

The word “liste” in the party's name refers to an “electoral list” that anti-war activists are joining in large numbers, she said.

Hate crimes rising

The Austrian government has stood by Israel during its war on Gaza in which more than 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have died over the past 11 months.

Austria was one of the four nations in the 27-member European Union that voted against a UN General Assembly resolution that called for an "urgent, durable, and permanent humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza.

Since October 7, Liste Gaza has been holding anti-war rallies and protests in Austria where the number of hate crimes against the Muslim population recently hit an all-time high.

On average, four anti-Muslim racist cases a day were documented in Austria during 2023, according to Dokustelle Austria, a civil society group that monitors racism against Muslims in the EU nation.

The number of hate crimes against Muslims in the last three months of 2023 was more than the combined figure for the January-September period.