Harvard University reported a drop in the number of Black students being admitted to the institution, according to enrolment numbers released Wednesday.

The Harvard freshman class is the first to enrol after the US Supreme Court's decision to end affirmative action in colleges and universities.

The data released by Harvard in the state of Massachusetts showed that 14 percent of incoming freshmen identify as Black, a 4 percent decrease from last year.

However, the number of Latino students rose 2 percent to account for 16 percent of the freshman class.

Most of this year's incoming students were comprised of Asian Americans, which remained steady at 37 percent.

"We have worked very hard for many decades to ensure that students from every background come to Harvard and make a difference to their fellow classmates, the nation, and the world," said Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid William Fitzsimmons in a statement.

"We will continue to fulfill our mission, even as we continue to follow the law with great care," he added.

Steeper decline

Harvard was one of several major universities seeing declines in new Black student enrollment after the Supreme Court's 2023 ruling to strike down race-based admissions policies in a case centred around Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The ruling has forced universities nationwide to reconsider their approaches to ensuring campus diversity.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) reported a much steeper decline in new Black students, with the number of Black incoming freshmen plummeting from 15 percent to 5 percent.