If you are an ageing Brit looking for a care worker to help you carry out everyday tasks, good luck finding an affordable resource anytime soon.

Care homes in the UK are closing down in large numbers, and the government seems to have little interest in reversing the trend.

In fact, the government is the reason why the adult social care sector has a shortage of workers.

The number of visas that the UK government granted to health and care workers in April-June dropped to 6,564, down 81 percent from 35,470 in the same period a year ago.

The fall in the number of visas for the dependents of those care workers was 66 percent over the same period.

“The decline is undoubtedly linked to the previous government’s decision in late 2023 to stop allowing migrant care workers to bring family members with them,” said Majella Kilkey, professor of social policy at the University of Sheffield.

The last Tory government cut the number of visas for dependents of care workers as part of the Conservatives’ plan to deliver the biggest-ever reduction in net migration, meaning the difference between inward and outward flows of workers.

In December 2023, then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a wide-ranging plan to cut net migration, which aimed at keeping away around 300,000 workers who would otherwise have been eligible to enter the UK under the old set of rules.

As a result, care workers have been unable to bring their spouses and children with them to the UK since March.

Too reliant on foreign workers

Thanks to advances in medical science, people in the UK are living longer than before.