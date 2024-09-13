TÜRKİYE
Hamas positive on ceasefire, Israel complicates with new conditions — Kalin
Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation is engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts with Hamas, Israel, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to advance the peace process.
During the meeting, Kalin and the Hamas leaders addressed the need for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, which has been plagued by a humanitarian crisis. / Photo: AA Archive
September 13, 2024

The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin and Palestinian group Hamas' political bureau leaders have discussed the most recent developments in Gaza.

Kalin and Hamas leaders met in Ankara on Friday to discuss the latest developments in the Israel-Palestine ceasefire negotiations and the exchange of hostages, according to information obtained from officials.

During the meeting, Kalin and the Hamas leaders addressed the need for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, which has been plagued by a humanitarian crisis.

They also discussed further steps that could be taken to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

RelatedCIA asks Turkish intelligence chief to mediate Israel-Iran tensions

Israel complicating ceasefire process

Kalin emphasised Hamas’ constructive and positive approach to the negotiations, but expressed concern that Israel is complicating the ceasefire process by adding new conditions to a proposal backed by UN Security Council resolutions, officials said.

The ongoing Israeli attacks, which have led to massacres, were also a major topic of concern at the meeting.

MIT continues to play a pivotal role in facilitating communication between all parties involved in the ceasefire efforts.

The organisation has been engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts with Hamas, Israel, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to advance the peace process.

In June, Kalin also met the late Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh to discuss a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, a month before he was assassinated by Israel in Iran's capital Tehran.

