The United Arab Emirates is not prepared to support a post-war plan for Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said.

Earlier this year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his War Cabinet with a post-war plan for Gaza, giving the Israeli army “impunity” to conduct any action in the Palestinian enclave.

According to Times of Israel, Netanyahu presented "The Day After Hamas" plan which includes dismantling the Palestinian resistance groups, as well as installing an administration devoid of already recognised parties or groups.

The plan, which Netanyahu presented to the Cabinet also grants the Israeli army "indefinite freedom" to operate in Gaza even after the war ends.

"The plan states that Israel will move forward with its already-in-motion project to establish a security buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the strip's border," the daily said, adding that the buffer zone would remain "as long as there is a security need for it."