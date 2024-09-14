WORLD
2 MIN READ
No post-war Gaza plan without establishment of Palestinian state: UAE
US and Israel both have outlined various post-war plans for besieged Gaza that are doing rounds in military and political circles.
No post-war Gaza plan without establishment of Palestinian state: UAE
UAE says it is not prepared to support plan for post-war Gaza without Palestinian state. / Photo: AP
September 14, 2024

The United Arab Emirates is not prepared to support a post-war plan for Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said.

Earlier this year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his War Cabinet with a post-war plan for Gaza, giving the Israeli army “impunity” to conduct any action in the Palestinian enclave.

According to Times of Israel, Netanyahu presented "The Day After Hamas" plan which includes dismantling the Palestinian resistance groups, as well as installing an administration devoid of already recognised parties or groups.

The plan, which Netanyahu presented to the Cabinet also grants the Israeli army "indefinite freedom" to operate in Gaza even after the war ends.

"The plan states that Israel will move forward with its already-in-motion project to establish a security buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the strip's border," the daily said, adding that the buffer zone would remain "as long as there is a security need for it."

RelatedGaza's economy shrinks to a sixth, West Bank unemployment triples: UN
Recommended

'Bubbles inside enclave'

According to many other reports, Israeli and American officials are weighing competing proposals for a post-war plan for the Gaza.

One plan that is reportedly gaining traction in the political and military establishments would see the creation of “bubbles” or “islands” inside the enclave.

Presumably, once Palestinian civilians are relocated to these bubbles, the Israel Defense Forces would have a freer hand

A separate plan, envisioned by a right-wing think tank, calls for a long-term Israeli military occupation of Gaza.

RelatedNetanyahu using Gaza war to evade corruption trial: ex-Israeli general
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control