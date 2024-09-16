On September 13, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new sanctions targeting RT – Russia Today – accusing the media organisation of acting as a "de facto arm of (Russian) intelligence" and attempting to undermine democracy globally.

Blinken also urged India, among other US allies and partners, to treat RT’s activities “as they would any other intelligence operations by Russia within their borders” and unveiled new sanctions aimed at alleged overseas influence campaigns by the Kremlin.

The US Secretary of State clarified that the sanctions were not aimed at the content of RT's reporting but were instead a response to the "covert influence activities" that he alleged the network has been conducting.

"We know that RT possesses cyber capabilities and engaged in covert information influence operations and military procurement.” - Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State

RT has dismissed the US's claims, with the news outlet’s Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan saying she was waiting "with popcorn" ahead of Blinken's statement to reporters.

"The State Department will declare us the world's best spies. Be ready," she posted on Telegram.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also responded sarcastically to Blinken's remarks, posting: "There should be a new profession in the United States, a specialist in sanctions against Russia."

India’s response

India's Ministry of External Affairs has remained silent on the issue, with officials indicating that the matter "does not pertain to India”, as reported by the Indian newspaper, The Hindu.

Former foreign secretary of India and RT contributor Kanwal Sibal criticised Washington’s demand in a statement reflecting India’s opposition.