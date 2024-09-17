A packed Kampala audience holds its breath as four self-styled "singing fools" in choir uniforms bound onto the stage for their latest daring satire of Ugandan politics.

The Bizonto comedy troupe recount the misadventures in a fictional village, ruled by an ageing leader and suffering from a dire lack of basic services and sky-high taxes.

The parallels with real-life Uganda — ruled for almost four decades by 80-year-old Yoweri Museveni — are not hard to spot.

The troupe's name means "mentally unstable", which they chose when they formed in 2020 in the hope it would provide some protection from the authorities.

But it has not diluted the sharpness of their satire.

"Our message means people know we are actually not fools," said troupe member Maliseeri Mbambaali, 40.

The show "supports issues raised by the majority of the population," he told AFP.

Their buffoonish front has not always protected them.

In 2020, they released a video sarcastically calling on Ugandans to pray for their leaders, including Museveni, the police chief and the head of prisons, that quickly went viral.

All four members — Mbambaali, Julius Sserwanja, 41, Tony Kyambadde, 21, and Joshua Ssekabembe, 19 — ended up in jail, charged with "promoting sectarianism" and facing up to five years' imprisonment.

The government was on edge at the time ahead of the 2021 elections, with singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine galvanising youthful opposition to Museveni's regime.

With a comedian's exaggeration, Sserwanja describes how "50 men armed with 70 guns, helicopters and sub-machine guns" swarmed to arrest the quartet at a radio station.

But their time in jail was not so funny.

"I thought a lot about whether we're ever going to leave the cells — what's going to happen to us?" Mbambaali said.