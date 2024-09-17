CULTURE
2 MIN READ
UK puts world's oldest Sunday paper, The Observer, up for sale
The Observer may soon have a new owner as GMG enters talks to sell it to online startup Tortoise Media for an undisclosed amount.
UK puts world's oldest Sunday paper, The Observer, up for sale
Founded in 1791, The Observer was bought by GMG in 1993. / Photo: AP
September 17, 2024

The world's oldest Sunday newspaper, The Observer, could be sold to an online startup media group, its owner of more than 30 years has said.

The Guardian Media Group said in a statement on Tuesday that it is in talks to offload the weekly publication for an undisclosed amount to Tortoise Media, launched in 2019.

GMG added that a sale would see The Guardian, its flagship title, remain a 24/7 online offering but with greater global reach and funding by its readers.

"The Guardian's parent company has announced that it is in formal negotiations with Tortoise Media over the potential sale of The Observer, the world's oldest Sunday newspaper," a statement said Tuesday.

RelatedWill OpenAI’s deals with media companies lead journalists astray?
Recommended

GMG said the offer "was significant enough to look at in more detail".

GMG chief executive Anna Bateson said a sale "provides a chance to build The Observer's future position with a significant investment and allow The Guardian to focus on its growth strategy to be more global, more digital and more reader-funded".

Founded in 1791, The Observer was bought by GMG in 1993.

"Since then it has coexisted with the Guardian, which will remain a seven-day-a-week digital operation regardless of the outcome of the negotiations," the parent group added Tuesday.

RelatedThe Guardian, BBC announce major cuts to deal with pandemic fallout
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz