During a US Congressional hearing that was designed to counter the unprecedented increase in hate crimes nationwide, an American Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) attacked an Arab American community advocate, shedding light on the overarching attitude of the Senate to suppress Palestinian-American voices.

The hearing, held on Tuesday in Washington, DC, took place in the shadow of Israel's war on Gaza and was supposed to explore the wave of hate-fuelled violence sweeping the nation.

Instead, it devolved into political mudslinging, with Republican lawmakers targeting Arab American advocates and derailing discussions meant to provide accountability and justice.

One of the most glaring omissions during the hearing was the failure to acknowledge Wadea Al Fayoume, the 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy, who was brutally murdered in Illinois last year in what has been recognised as a hate crime.

Wadea's mother, Hanan Shaheen, was among the attendees, alongside prominent figures like Yaqeen Institute founder Dr Omar Suleiman and emergency physician Dr Thaer Ahmad.

However, the killing of her son, who was stabbed 26 times, was conspicuously absent from the discussion.

"I was surprised that these Republican Congress folks could not even muster up the compassion to offer a word of condolence," Dr Omar Suleiman told TRT World in an interview after the hearing.

"[It] was extremely telling of the cruelty, the callousness, the apathy that exists in the halls of Congress today, especially as it relates to Palestinian life. I was particularly disgusted to be honest with you."

'You support Hamas'

Instead of discussing Wadea's death or the uptick in anti-Arab and anti-Muslim hate crimes, Republican senators used the hearing as a platform to attack Maya Berry, Executive Director of the Arab American Institute, who was the sole Arab witness called to testify.

Senator Kennedy began by reading her biography, which noted her advocacy for Arab and Middle Eastern causes in the US, before launching into a series of inflammatory and unfounded accusations.

He asked Berry, "You support Hamas, do you not?"