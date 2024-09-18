A longtime CIA officer who drugged, photographed and sexually assaulted more than 24 women in postings around the world has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after an emotional hearing in which victims described being deceived by a man who appeared kind, educated and part of an agency "that is supposed to protect the world from evil."

Brian Jeffrey Raymond, with a greying beard and orange prison jumpsuit, sat dejectedly as he heard his punishment on Wednesday for one of the most egregious misconduct cases in the CIA's history.

"It's safe to say he's a sexual predator," US Senior Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said in imposing the full sentence prosecutors had requested.

"You are going to have a period of time to think about this."

Prosecutors say the 48-year-old Raymond's assaults date to 2006 and tracked his career in Mexico, Peru and other countries, all following a similar pattern.

He would lure women he met on Tinder and other dating apps to his government-leased apartment and drug them while serving wine and snacks.

Once they were unconscious, he spent hours posing their bodies before photographing and assaulting them.

Testimonies by victims

One by one, about a dozen of Raymond's victims, who were identified only by numbers in court, recounted how the longtime spy upended their lives. Some said they only learned what happened after the FBI showed them the photos of being assaulted while unconscious.

"My body looks like a corpse on his bed," one victim said of the photos. "Now I have these nightmares of seeing myself dead."

One described suffering a nervous breakdown. Another spoke of a recurring trance that caused her to run red lights while driving. Many told how their confidence and trust in others had been shattered forever.

"I hope he is haunted by the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life," said one of the women, who, like others, stared Raymond down as they walked away from the podium.