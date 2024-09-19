Some Arab American and Muslim voters angry at US support for Israel's genocidal war on Gaza are shunning Democrat Kamala Harris in the presidential race to back third-party candidate Jill Stein in numbers that could deny Harris victories in battleground states that will decide the November 5 election.

A late August poll conducted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) advocacy group showed that in Michigan, home to a large Arab American community, 40 percent of Muslim voters backed the Green Party's Stein.

Republican candidate Donald Trump got 18 percent, with Harris, who is President Joe Biden's vice president, trailing at 12 percent.

The poll, conducted by text message more than two weeks before the Harris-Trump September 10 debate, showed Harris leading Trump 29.4 percent to 11.2 percent, with 34 percent favouring third-party candidates including Stein at 29.1 percent.

Harris was the leading pick of Muslim voters in Georgia and Pennsylvania, while Trump prevailed in Nevada with 27 percent, just ahead of Harris' 26 percent, according to the CAIR poll of 1,155 Muslim voters nationwide.

All are battleground states that have swung on narrow margins in recent elections.

The Green Party is on most state ballots, including all battleground states that could decide the election, except for Georgia and Nevada, where the party is suing to be included.

Stein also leads Harris among Muslims in Arizona and Wisconsin, battleground states with sizable Muslim populations where Biden defeated Trump in 2020 by slim margins.

Biden won the 2020 Muslim vote, credited in various exit polls with from 64 percent to 84 percent of their support, but Muslim backing of Democrats has fallen sharply since Israel's nearly year-long war on Gaza.

Related Who will pro-Palestinian voters in US choose in upcoming election? And why?

Uncommitted movement won't recommend third-party vote

Meanwhile, the Uncommitted National Movement said on Thursday it would not back Harris even though it opposes Trump and won't recommend a third-party vote.

It said Trump would accelerate the killing in Gaza if reelected but Harris had not responded to its request she meet with Palestinian Americans who lost loved ones in Gaza and had not agreed to discuss halting arms shipments to Israel.

A campaign spokesperson said Harris was committed to earning every vote and uniting the country, while continuing to work to end the war in Gaza. The campaign earlier declined to comment on the shifting dynamics; officials tasked with Muslim outreach were not available for interviews.

The Uncommitted movement rallied over 750,000 voters to cast uncommitted ballots in the Democratic nominating contests early this year to protest Biden's policy in support of Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people. Biden left the race in July and endorsed Harris, who then launched her campaign.

Harris has gone further than other Biden administration officials to voice sympathy with the Palestinians and has forcefully criticised Israel's conduct while adhering to Biden administration policy of arming Israel to the teeth, disappointing Arab American and Muslim voters.

About 3.5 million Americans reported being of Middle Eastern descent in the 2020 US Census, the first year such data was recorded. Although they make up about 1 percent of the total US population of 335 million, their voters may prove crucial in a race that opinion polls show Harris and Trump neck and neck.

"Decades of community organizing and civic engagement and mobilising have not manifested into any benefit," said Faye Nemer, founder of the Michigan-based MENA American Chamber of Commerce to promote US trade with the Middle East.