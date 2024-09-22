WORLD
2 MIN READ
Intense drone attacks intercepted between Russia and Ukraine
Russia's air defence units destroy 15 drones that Ukraine launched overnight targeting the Russian territory, Russia's defence ministry says.
Intense drone attacks intercepted between Russia and Ukraine
The Luhansk region has been targeted by Russia, with a residential building destroyed during the Russia-Ukraine conflict on August 8, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 22, 2024

Ukraine's air defense units reportedly destroyed most of the Russian drones launched overnight while Russia's defense ministry stated it downed several Ukrainian drones targeting its territory.

Ukraine's air force said on Sunday that Ukraine's air defence units destroyed 71 out of 80 attack drones that Russia launched overnight.

Six more of the Russian drones were lost after getting neutralised by Ukraine's electronic warfare, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia also launched two guided missiles from occupied parts of Ukraine's Luhansk region, the air force said.

It did not say what happened to the missiles.

Recommended
RelatedUS, UK say no to Ukraine's use of long-range missiles: Zelenskyy

Russia's air defence units, on the other hand, destroyed 15 drones that Ukraine launched overnight targeting the Russian territory, Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday.

Six drones were destroyed over the Sea of Azov, four over the Rostov region in Russia's south and the rest over the Kursk, Astrakhan, Belgorod and Voronezh regions, the defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

RelatedEU offers $39B loan to Ukraine to help rebuild its economy, power grid
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control