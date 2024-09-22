Ukraine's air defense units reportedly destroyed most of the Russian drones launched overnight while Russia's defense ministry stated it downed several Ukrainian drones targeting its territory.

Ukraine's air force said on Sunday that Ukraine's air defence units destroyed 71 out of 80 attack drones that Russia launched overnight.

Six more of the Russian drones were lost after getting neutralised by Ukraine's electronic warfare, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia also launched two guided missiles from occupied parts of Ukraine's Luhansk region, the air force said.

It did not say what happened to the missiles.