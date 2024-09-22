Türkiye has expressed deep sorrow over a recent deadly mine accident in Iran.

"We are saddened by the loss of many lives and injuries as a result of a mine accident in the city of Tabas in South Khorasan province of Iran," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Ankara extended its condolences to the people of Iran and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

"We hope that those remaining in the mine will be rescued as soon as possible."