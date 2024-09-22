WORLD
Türkiye offers condolences after deadly mine accident in Iran
An explosion caused by a gas leak at an Iranian coal mine has killed at least 51 people in one of the country's deadliest work accidents in years.
The blast caused by a gas leak at the coal mine in eastern Iran has killed at least 51 people. / Photo: AFP
September 22, 2024

Türkiye has expressed deep sorrow over a recent deadly mine accident in Iran.

"We are saddened by the loss of many lives and injuries as a result of a mine accident in the city of Tabas in South Khorasan province of Iran," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Ankara extended its condolences to the people of Iran and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

"We hope that those remaining in the mine will be rescued as soon as possible."

Investigation underway

At least 51 workers were killed in a coal mine explosion in northeastern Iran, according to local media on Sunday.

The explosion was caused by a rapid release of methane and carbon monoxide on Saturday night in two blocks in the mine in Tabas in Khorasan province, the state news agency IRNA reported.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered an investigation into the explosion.

The mine explosion adds to a troubling history of mining accidents in Iran, where safety regulations are often overlooked.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
