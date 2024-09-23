Two strikes by Israeli forces have killed at least 10 Palestinians, including four children, in central Gaza, medics have said, as heavy rains flooded displaced residents' tent encampments.

Palestinian health officials said on Monday at least five Palestinians were killed at a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Nuseirat, one of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps.

The assault on Gaza, now nearly a year-long, carried on even as international attention turned to the conflict in Lebanon.

Later on Monday, an Israeli air strike on a house in the city of Deir al Balah, where a million people have taken shelter, killed a woman and four children, medics said.

Heavy rains overnight piled more problems onto Gaza's displaced as downpours flooded tents, washed some of them away, and forced families out of their sleep.

Some placed water buckets on the ground to protect mats from leaks and dug trenches to drain water away from their tents. The price of new tents and plastic sheeting to prevent leaks shot up.