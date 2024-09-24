Israel wants to drag the Middle East into a full-blown war by provoking Iran to join the nearly year-old conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran's president said, warning of its "irreversible" consequences.

Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking to a group of journalists after his arrival in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, said on Monday: "We do not wish to be the cause of instability in the Middle East as its consequences would be irreversible."

"We want to live in peace, we don't want war," he added. "It is Israel that seeks to create this all-out conflict."

Pezeshkian, a relatively moderate politician who was elected in July promising a pragmatic foreign policy, accused the international community of silence in the face of what he called "Israel's genocide" in Gaza.

Pezeshkian's call to resolve the Middle East conflict through dialogue came after Israel unleashed an intense wave of air strikes against Hezbollah on Monday, making it the deadliest day in Lebanon in nearly a year of conflict between Israel and the group.

Defending Hezbollah

"We will defend any group that is defending its rights and itself," Pezeshkian said, when asked whether Iran will enter the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. He did not elaborate.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced from towns and villages on both sides of the border by near-daily exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters.

Hezbollah said earlier that only an end to the war in Gaza will stop the fighting. Gaza ceasefire efforts are deadlocked after months of faltering talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

Iran's regional policy is set by the Revolutionary Guard, who answer only to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the country's top authority.