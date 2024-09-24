Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in Lebanon as Israeli strikes battered the country, the UN has said, calling events "extremely alarming".

"We are gravely concerned about the serious escalation in the attacks that we saw yesterday," UN refugee agency spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters Tuesday in Geneva.

"Tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes yesterday and overnight, and the numbers continue to grow," he said.

Some 100,000 people living near the border with Israel had already been displaced since October last year.

Israeli air strikes killed at least 558 people since early Monday, including 50 children and 94 women, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

At least four healthcare workers were killed and 16 paramedics injured, the World Health Organization said.

Monday's bombardment of Lebanon was by far the largest since the Lebanese civil war.

Several UN agencies said they were ramping up their aid in Lebanon to address a situation that was already dire before the escalation.

Related Israel 'recklessly planning new massacres' — Erdogan

'Toll on civilians is unacceptable'