WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli strikes force tens of thousands to flee southern Lebanon: UN
UN agencies have said they were ramping up their aid in Lebanon to address a situation that was already dire before the escalation.
Israeli strikes force tens of thousands to flee southern Lebanon: UN
Israeli air strikes killed at least 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women. / Photo: AFP
September 24, 2024

Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in Lebanon as Israeli strikes battered the country, the UN has said, calling events "extremely alarming".

"We are gravely concerned about the serious escalation in the attacks that we saw yesterday," UN refugee agency spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters Tuesday in Geneva.

"Tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes yesterday and overnight, and the numbers continue to grow," he said.

Some 100,000 people living near the border with Israel had already been displaced since October last year.

Israeli air strikes killed at least 558 people since early Monday, including 50 children and 94 women, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

At least four healthcare workers were killed and 16 paramedics injured, the World Health Organization said.

Monday's bombardment of Lebanon was by far the largest since the Lebanese civil war.

Several UN agencies said they were ramping up their aid in Lebanon to address a situation that was already dire before the escalation.

RelatedIsrael 'recklessly planning new massacres' — Erdogan

'Toll on civilians is unacceptable'

Recommended

"This is a region that has already been devastated by war and a country that knows suffering all too well," Saltmarsh said.

He pointed out that even before the air strikes, there had been significant displacement from southern Lebanon.

"The situation is extremely alarming. It is very chaotic," he said.

"The toll on civilians is unacceptable."

Some 500 people have crossed from Lebanon to war-torn Syria, a Syrian security official told AFP Tuesday, fleeing the deadliest Israeli bombardment since Hezbollah and Israel fought a devastating war in 2006.

"Around 500 people crossed the border through the Qusayr and Dabousiya crossings between 1300 GMT and midnight" on Monday, the security official said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

"Vehicles were still crossing in the early hours of the morning, with people heading towards friends' and acquaintances' homes in the Homs countryside and the city of Homs," he said.

"The hospitals have been crazy challenged in managing the number of injuries since last week," WHO's representative in Lebanon, Abdinasir Abubakar, told reporters.

Speaking by video from Beirut, he said more than 90 percent of the wounds suffered last week when pagers used by Hezbollah exploded across Lebanon "are on the face and limbs, especially hands".

RelatedUNICEF: Alarmed over 24 children killed in Israeli air strikes in Lebanon
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control