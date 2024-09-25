Thousands of people from around the world are converging in Konya, a city layered with centuries of mysticism, to participate in the annual celebration of the Mevlevi Order’s musical traditions.

Now in its 21st year, the International Mystic Music Festival has grown into more than just an event — it stands as a living testament to Rumi’s philosophy—a reminder that music, like love, knows no borders.

At the festival’s opening, Konya’s mayor, Ugur İbrahim Altay, emphasised its significance.

“The International Konya Mystic Music Festival has solidified Konya’s place as a cultural epicentre—not just in Türkiye, but globally,” he tells TRT World.

His remarks reflected the city’s evolving role as a custodian of Rumi’s teachings on tolerance, love, and peace—now shared through the universal language of music.

“Music is a window that opens towards friends. That’s why the ears of friends and lovers are always at that window,” wrote the mystic poet Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi.

Those words still resonate today, especially in the streets of Konya. Each year, global artists and pilgrims gather in the heart of Anatolia, a city whose history and stones are infused with Rumi’s spiritual legacy.

This year’s festival also marks the 817th anniversary of Rumi’s birth. In many ways, it is an extension of his call to the world, as echoed in his famous poem: “Come, come, whoever you are.”

Altay highlighted that the festival “brings together hearts from all over the world.”

For many residents, including Ahmet Angi, the festival holds deep personal meaning and serves as a respite from the harshness of modern life. “In a world filled with wars, violence, and genocide this festival offers us a moment of beauty, a breath of fresh air,” he said.

A faithful attendee since the festival’s founding in 2004, Angi has witnessed it grow into a truly international affair. “The language of music is universal,” he said. “It enriches our souls in a way that nothing else can.”

Mediums and messengers

This year, 750 artists from 11 countries are gathering in Konya, including renowned musicians from Japan, Congo, Iran, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Jordan, Morocco, Spain, Kosovo, and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Throughout the week, performances will range from the ethereal sounds of the Al-Firdaous Ensemble from Granada to the deep Sufi traditions of Iran’s Shahram Nazeri. Balkan musicians like Mesut Kurtis and Hafiz Burhan Saban will offer sacred renditions of Islamic devotion, while onlookers gather at the Selcuklu Congress Centre and Mevlana Square, Konya’s spiritual nexus. Here, ancient melodies meet the open air, and each note seems to rise toward the heavens.