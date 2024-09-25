"Türkiye's ties with Sudan are developing day by day and solidarity between both countries will continue to grow stronger," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his meeting with the Chairman of Sovereignty Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah al Burhan, at the Turkish House.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the two discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Also on Tuesday, during his speech at the annual UN General Assembly, Erdogan said "The ongoing conflict in Sudan must end as soon as possible and we must intensify our efforts to achieve this goal."