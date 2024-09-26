French Polynesia said a Chinese intercontinental ballistic missile launched into the Pacific landed near its exclusive economic zone, as Beijing's first such tests in four decades drew a chorus of protests.

China had announced the rare trial on Wednesday, saying that the missile was carrying a dummy warhead.

The launch sparked protests from countries in the region, with China's neighbour Japan saying it had not been given advance notice and Taiwan expressing "solemn condemnation".

Australia said it was seeking "an explanation", while New Zealand called the launch "an unwelcome and concerning development".

French Polynesia President Moetai Brotherson earlier said "the missile fell not far from... the Marquesas Islands", an archipelago that is part of its exclusive economic zone.

"The Chinese authorities previously notified their French counterparts of this test," the French High Commission said in a statement, adding that France would make its position on the test known.

The Pentagon also said the United States received "some advanced notification of this ICBM test", describing this as "a step in the right direction" that would help prevent "misperception or miscalculation".