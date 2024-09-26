Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's attendance at the UN General Assembly a shame for the global community.

"This is a betrayal to the memories of babies, children, mothers, fathers, United Nations officials, journalists and many others who were brutally massacred, " Erdogan told journalists at the end of his diplomatic tour in New York, where he attended the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Erdogan noted that the Israeli delegation had strange behaviour after his speech at the General Assembly. "They cannot defend themselves. Their stance already shows this. For this reason, we have called, and are calling, on everyone to stand on the right side of history. "

"An order that cannot distinguish between the oppressed and the oppressor, the murderer and the victim, and cannot treat each of them as they deserve, is rotten to the core. Either the United Nations General Assembly will treat that murderer as he deserves, or this shameful situation will go down in the history of the United Nations as a stain. "

Israel didn't spare even UN staff

Erdogan criticised the UN for not doing its job.

"The UN is in a position where it is unable to fulfil its mission of preventing wars, unable to make anyone listen, unable to protect even its own officials and unable to hold Israel to account for killing them. I was really surprised when Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave me the casualty figures during our meeting. "

The Turkish president also touched on the UN Security Council's problematic nature and added, "In the current system, the five untouchable members of the UN Security Council can do whatever they want ruthlessly.

Netanyahu is today's Hitler

Stating he's closely following the situation in Lebanon, Erdogan said that what's unfolding in Lebanon is a serious trauma and added, "What's happening in Lebanon is very cruel. We hope that Lebanon will overcome this trauma as soon as possible. Israel is dreaming, and it seems to be willing to turn the lives of the people in our region into a nightmare in order to realise that dream. "

"In his time, Hitler also had a dream, and he also gave nightmares to the peoples of various nations. Eventually, he realised clearly that what he had seen was a dream. Sooner or later, Netanyahu, today's Hitler, will also face this reality. "

Diplomacy is the way forward

Reiterating that Türkiye backs the peace process to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan said that his country is ready to host a possible peace conference to end the war.

"It is possible to end this war through diplomacy and dialogue. I hope both the warring parties and other actors would believe that we can solve the problems in this way.