The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) head Philippe Lazzarini has criticised Israel's attempts to eliminate the aid agency, calling the government in Tel Aviv "short-sighted and naive."

"We heard even at the beginning of the war that it became almost more objective to get rid of UNRWA. Now let's be clear… it has nothing to do with neutrality breaches," Lazzarini said at a joint news conference with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in New York on the margins of the 79th UN General Assembly.

Citing the findings of an investigation by the UN's Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), Lazarrini said the agency is implementing and embracing the recommendations.

However, the UNRWA chief said there is "an overarching political goal" behind the attempts to dismantle the aid agency.

"The main reason behind this objective is to strip the Palestinian from the refugee status," he asserted, stressing that it is "short-sighted and naive to believe that if you get rid of UNRWA, you have no refugees anymore."

Recalling that UNRWA's mandate is to provide humanitarian aid, he said even if the agency is shut down, "you will still have Palestinian refugees."

"Deeply traumatised"

He described Gaza as "a place which definitely horrifies even the most seasoned humanitarian," and noted that at least one million children under the age of 18 are living "in the rubble, deeply traumatised."

Lazzarini said at least "600,000 children of the age of primary and secondary school" have already missed a year of their education, and that "education is the only asset that has never been taken away from the Palestinian. A lot has been taken away (from Palestinians), but not education."

"We are nearing a situation where an entire generation might be sacrificed if they are not brought back to learning," he warned.

Despite the "extraordinary" challenge, Lazzarini said UNRWA is still "trying to make sure that they (children) lose as little (education) as possible."

He stressed that without a learning environment, seeds to "more resentment, hate, and extremism" will be planted for the future.