Some Syrians, mostly from the Idlib region in northwestern Syria, have taken to the streets, celebrating the killing of the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Videos circulating on social media show jubilant crowds pouring into the streets even before Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's death.

Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, has been a key ally of the Syrian regime since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Hezbollah’s intervention was pivotal in helping Assad's forces regain control of several critical Syrian provinces, including the recapture of Aleppo, and in maintaining his grip on power despite widespread opposition.

The group’s presence in Syria, initially justified as a mission to protect Shia holy sites and border villages, soon expanded to active military engagement in Sunni-majority areas, resulting in numerous atrocities and civilian casualties.

For many Syrians, particularly those in opposition-held areas like Idlib, Hezbollah’s involvement in the war is synonymous with oppression and violence.

The group is blamed for fueling sectarian tensions and carrying out indiscriminate attacks on civilian populations. Many view Hezbollah not only as an enforcer of the Syrian regime but also as a tool of Iranian influence in the region.

The Idlib region, located in northwestern Syria, has become a last bastion of rebel forces. The area is home to millions of displaced Syrians, many of whom fled from other parts of the country due to violence.

Despite numerous offensives by Syrian forces to retake the region, Idlib remains outside of regime control. Estimates suggest the population of Idlib is between 3 and 4.5 million people, with more than half being internally displaced refugees.