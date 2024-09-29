Hezbollah has confirmed that its senior leader Ali Karaki was killed in an Israeli strike that targeted some of the group's other senior figures including its chief Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

Even last week Israel claimed that they had killed Ali Karaki in a strike on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, but Hezbollah refuted his killing and said that he was alive and moved to a safer place.

Karaki was born in 1967 in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh and reportedly joined Hezbollah in the early 1980s.

In 2008 when Azerbaijani authorities thwarted a plot to assault the Israeli embassy in Baku, Karaki was detained and given a 15-year jail term. However, just two years later, Iran worked with Azerbaijan to secure his release as part of a prisoner swap.

Karaki was one of four Hezbollah leaders targeted by US sanctions in September 2019. The US State Department identified Karaki as "a senior leader" in Hezbollah and stated that he was "responsible for military operations in southern Lebanon" in its media note.

Karaki’s role as Hezbollah’s southern front commander made him critical to the war front with Israel.

More so with the killings of some top leaders like the September 20 killing of Ibrahim Aqil, head of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force, in an Israeli strike on Dahieh, and the July 30 assassination of Fuad Shukr Fuad, the group’s most senior military commander, the most significant person at the top of Hezbollah's organisational hierarchy was Karaki.

