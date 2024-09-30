Mohammad Sikandar Malik stands before a large crowd, ready to address a political gathering in Bandipora district of India-administered Kashmir.

Even before he could speak, a collective cry of the people pierces the air in Shah Gund village: “Hafiz sahib qadam badao, hum tumhare sath hain” (Hafiz sir, go ahead, we are with you).

Malik, 37, is among more than 870 candidates contesting the local elections in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir – the first polls in a decade and also the first since the region was controversially stripped of its autonomous status in 2019.

But he is not just another candidate seeking an election victory in one of the most militarised places in the world – Malik is projecting himself as a symbol of New Delhi’s oppressive policies in the Muslim-majority Valley.

He is also contesting the elections with a GPS tracker attached to his right ankle, a condition set by a local court after police opposed his bail.

Malik, contesting as an independent, is seen as a champion of Kashmiris’ cause of freedom from harassment and for the release of many Kashmiris languishing in jails across India, some of them hundreds of miles away from their families.

“My personal freedom has been taken away, and it has had a big impact on me,” Malik tells TRT World during a break from campaigning.

“I have been tracked for the last five months, and this kind of monitoring violates the fundamental rights of individuals guaranteed under the Constitution of India.”

Police monitor his movement and whereabouts through the tracker, which uses the global positioning system to pinpoint his exact location.

A former member of the Jamaat-e-Islami – an Islamic socio-political organisation – Malik has faced repeated arrests for alleged militant links and has been in and out of jail since 2019. He denies the allegations.

The Jamaat-e-Islami was first banned by the Indian government in 1975 and then again in 1990 at the beginning of an uprising against New Delhi’s rule.

In 2019, barely weeks before Article 370 was abrogated and Kashmir’s special status revoked by the Hindu nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the organisation was banned again for five years for allegedly inciting terrorism and indulging in anti-India propaganda.

Shortly after, Malik was arrested under the draconian law – the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), often accused of being used by the Modi government to target dissenting voices in Jammu and Kashmir and other places.

Malik incidentally had no criminal record before the first charges were slapped against him just because of his association with the Jamaat.

“They made us accused in these ‘open FIRs’, forcing us to move from one place to another and even sent us to jails outside Jammu and Kashmir,” Malik says, referring to police complaints lodged in other states.

After Article 370

After revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, India launched a major crackdown on Kashmiri leaders, placing many of them under house arrest, putting others in jails and imposing a communications blackout throughout the valley to quell any potential uprising.

Under New Delhi’s new security policy, police in Kashmir adopted the use of GPS trackers to monitor undertrial prisoners out on bail.

In November 2023, Jammu and Kashmir became the first in India to introduce the highly intrusive device, with a 65-year-old attached with the GPS tracker on his ankle.

Jammu and Kashmir’s top police official Rashmi Ranjan Swain justified the use of the trackers, claiming that the move – which was condemned by right activists as regressive – was aimed at curbing narco-smuggling and terrorist activities.