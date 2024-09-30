Israel in the year since the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 has claimed to be motivated by anti-terrorist goals to exterminate Hamas, and more recently, to destroy Hezbollah as a credible adversary, and in the process weaken its feared adversary, Iran.

Its additional purpose has been to cast Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen's Houthis as proxies for arch-enemy Iran, which stands accused of being the main enabler of "anti-Israeli terrorism" in the Middle East, a coalition contemptuously described in the West as "the axis of resistance."

Casting new dark clouds over the observance of the grim anniversary of October 7, is the Gaza-like onslaught carried out by Israel in recent weeks against alleged Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

This latest phase of Israeli hyper-violence culminated in the deadly pager/radio attacks followed days later by the assassination of Hezbollah's longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah on September 27. And this was one year after the United Nations Secretary General spoke of the world "as becoming unhinged as geopolitical tensions rise."

Amid this preoccupation with daily reports of atrocities and prolonged civilian suffering, a question is beginning to be posed in reaction to the prolonged excessiveness of Israeli violence coupled with its stubborn refusal to accept the near-universal support for a ceasefire/prisoner swap deal in Gaza: What is Israel's strategic objective that is worth this much sacrifice in its global reputation as a dynamic and legitimate, if controversial, state?

And lurking behind this unnerving question is a related anxious query: does Israel have an endgame that might vindicate, at least in its eyes, this sacrifice along with a sullen acceptance of the criminal stigma of credible allegations of apartheid and genocide, as well as the laundry list of crimes against humanity?

Netanyahu's endgame

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in New York and delivered a strange speech before a UN General Assembly gathering empty of most of its delegates, blending bitterness with an Israeli vision of peace.

In a diversionary attack, he referred to the UN as "a swamp of anti-Semitic bile," through which any allegation against Israel, however perverse, could gain "an automatic majority" against the world's only Jewish-majority state "in this flat-earth society" that is the UN.

It was in this strained atmosphere that Netanyahu chose to announce his grandiose vision of an Israeli endgame that claims to bring peace and prosperity to the region.

What Netanyahu presented to the almost empty UN chamber (because many delegates left in protest of his speech) was a geopolitical package tied together with the verbiage of "the blessings of peace."

It was essentially a manifesto in which stage one involved the destruction of Israel's active adversaries, the proxies of Iran. It was to be followed by a stage two "historic peace agreement with Saudi Arabia" presented as a dramatic sequel to the Abraham Accords reached in the last period of Donald Trump's presidency four years ago.

These words proclaiming "a new Middle East" were hyped by Netanyahu, who said, "what blessings such a peace with Saudi Arabia would bring."

Other than those who wanted to be fooled by such an envisioned endgame, most informed persons realised it was little other than a crude example of state propaganda.

Netanyahu displayed a map of his new Middle East that assigned no presence to Palestinian statehood, even though Saudi Arabia had indicated that it would not establish peace with Israel until a Palestinian state existed.

Such an omission was not an oversight. The Netanyahu coalition with the far-right religious parties led by such extremists as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich would collapse the instant any genuine commitment to Palestinian statehood was officially endorsed.

It is impossible to believe that Netanyahu was unaware of this constraint, and so it seems unlikely, to put it mildly, that he expected any enthusiasm even in Washington for his vision of a peace-building endgame.

Probing Israel's real endgame

Underneath the public relations idea of Israel's endgame lies a worrisome reality.