Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of Hezbollah, are usually teeming with life but the rubble-strewn streets and burning buildings were almost empty after days of Israeli bombardment.

AFP photographers on Wednesday saw thick smoke rising from buildings hit by overnight strikes while young men on mopeds sped along largely empty roads and residents grabbed what they could from their homes, some driving off with mattresses tied to car roofs.

Mohammed Sheaito, 31, one of the few not leaving, said that "during the night, the ground shook below us and the sky lit up" from the force of the strikes.

"The area has become a ghost town," said the taxi driver, who has sent his parents, his sister and her children already displaced by Israeli bombing in south Lebanon to safety elsewhere.

An area of tightly packed blocks of flats, shops and businesses, Beirut's southern suburbs are also home to Hezbollah's main institutions.

Israel claims it is targeting sites belonging to Hezbollah, which was founded during the Lebanese civil war after Israel besieged the city in 1982.

A series of Israeli raids last week hit the southern suburbs known as Dahiyeh before a massive strike on Friday killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, with raids on the area increasing after that.

Thousands have fled the bombings or because of the Israeli army's flee orders on social media posted ahead of some strikes.

Some are staying with relatives, others in schools turned shelters in Beirut or in rented flats, while those with nowhere to go have been sleeping on the streets.

Related Narrative of Iran as 'sole provocateur' ignores Israel's actions in Gaza

No life