Thursday, October 3, 2024

2030 GMT — Israeli warplanes have fired a missile at a cafe in the Al Hamam neighbourhood of Tulkarem refugee camp in occupied West Bank, killing at least 16 Palestinians and wounding many others.

Palestinian news agency WAFA said that Civil defence and ambulance vehicles rushed to the scene to assist the victims, transporting the wounded to the Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarem.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its teams transported the bodies of some of the victims, along with one wounded person, to hospital.

1805 GMT —At least 17 Israeli soldiers dead in Lebanon during three days of fighting

Hezbollah has reported that 17 Israeli soldiers and officers have been killed during three days of the army's attempts to infiltrate southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army earlier reported that another Israeli officer was killed during a battle in southern Lebanon.

It marked the ninth military death reported by the Israeli army in two days, following the announcement on Wednesday of the deaths of eight soldiers.

1856 GMT — G7 leaders call on regional players in Middle East to 'act responsibly'

Group of Seven (G7) leaders reiterated their deep concern over the crisis in the Middle East and called on players in the region to "act responsibly" and with restraint, while repeating their backing for Israel's security.

"We, the Leaders of the G7, express deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East ... We unequivocally reiterate our commitment to the security of Israel," a G7 statement provided by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office read.

"A dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks fuelling an uncontrollable escalation in the Middle East, which is in no one's interest. Therefore, we call on all regional players to act responsibly and with restraint."

1850 GMT — US not aware Hezbollah leader agreed to ceasefire before assassination

The United States said it was not aware that the leader of Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire shortly before he was assassinated in an Israeli air strike in Beirut.

“I can tell you that, if that's true, it was never communicated to us in any way,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters when asked about remarks by Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib.

“I can't speak to whether he ever agreed to it and told somebody inside Lebanon, obviously, that could be something that happened that we wouldn’t be aware of,” he said.

Bouhabib told CNN that Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah agreed to a ceasefire moments before he was assassinated and the Lebanese government communicated it to the US and France.

1838 GMT — Israel's ambassador to UN: we have a lot of options with Iran

Israel has a lot of options when it comes to striking back at Iran in response to its missile attacks earlier this week, the country's ambassador to the United Nations told CNN.

"We have a lot of options ... so it's (up to) us to decide where and when we want to attack, but they are vulnerable. They know that," said Danny Danon.

1827 GMT — World Bank redirects $250M of Lebanon aid

The World Bank announced the redirection of $250 million to emergency aid for Lebanon from funds that were originally meant to promote renewable energy in the country.

"The World Bank is activating emergency response plans to be able to repurpose resources in the portfolio to respond to the urgent needs of people in Lebanon," said a statement from the US-based multilateral institution.

Thousands have been displaced since the bombing began, and the funds would be used to provide aid to those populations, the World Bank said.

"This would include emergency support to displaced people that could be deployed through a digital platform the World Bank helped put in place during the Covid epidemic," the statement said.

1805 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis report US, UK air strikes on Hudaida province

The United States and Britain launched two airstrikes against Houthi sites in Yemen, according to the Yemeni group.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported that the attacks targeted the Jabana area in western Hudaida province. No details were yet available about casualties or damage.

There was no immediate comment from the US or the UK on the report.

1802 GMT — Israeli army intercepts drone in country's south

The Israeli army said its air force intercepted a drone in southern Israel.

“A short while ago, the Air Force intercepted an unmanned aircraft in south of the country. There are no casualties," a brief statement said.

According to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the military has launched an investigation to determine the drone’s origin.

Initial estimates suggested it did not come from Gaza or Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

1759 GMT — Civilians bear brunt in 'catastrophic' Lebanon conflict: UN official

Civilians are bearing the brunt of a "truly catastrophic" situation in Lebanon, a senior UN official said, urging respect for the rules of war nearly two weeks since Israel launched a major offensive in its northern neighbour.

With around 1 million people in Lebanon impacted, Imran Riza, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, said the pace of displacement since Sept. 23 had exceeded worst-case scenarios, and too much damage was being done to civilian infrastructure.

"What we saw from Sept. 23 on is truly catastrophic," Riza said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday. He was referring to the day when Israel dramatically ramped up airstrikes in Lebanon, killing more than 500 people in a single day, according to Lebanese government figures.

"The level of trauma, the level of fear amongst the population, has been extreme," he said.

1627 GMT — Spanish politician accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against Lebanon

Irene Montero from the Spanish left-wing party, Podemos, accused Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against Lebanon.

"White phosphorus causes deadly burns that reach the bone," she wrote on X. "Israel is bombing Beirut with this banned munition." Montero described Israeli officials as "criminals, terrorists."

"The European elites will have to answer for this unbearable complicity with the genocidal state of Israel," she said.

1617 GMT — Fresh Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs — report

Lebanon's state-run media said a new Israeli strike hit Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold after three earlier strikes on the same area following an intense night of bombardment.

"An enemy raid targeted, just now, (Beirut's) southern suburbs," the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

AFP correspondents heard two loud explosions and saw smoke rising from the southern suburbs. A source close to the group told AFP that the earlier strikes had "targeted a building housing Hezbollah's media relations office", which had already been "evacuated".

1554 GMT — Escalation in Middle East has 'reached unprecedented heights': Russia

Russia said that the escalation in the Middle East has "reached unprecedented heights."

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov urged Iran and Israel to exercise restraint, and all parties involved in the conflict to declare a cease-fire.

"This unprecedented escalation in violence must be stopped immediately, and the fighting in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone must be stopped," he said, calling on Israel and Iran "to exercise restraint."

The diplomat said the consequences of the current crisis, provoked by the US and Israeli destructive policy, will be "very profound."

1447 GMT — Israeli army orders residents of 25 southern Lebanese towns to evacuate

The Israeli army ordered the residents of 25 towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes and head north of the Litani River.

Such orders have been issued almost on a daily basis in recent days as residents continue to flee to areas far from their villages and towns.

Avichai Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, listed the towns, including Al-Kharayeb, Arzi, Zarariyeh, Adlun, Ansariye, Mazraat Deir Taqla, Mazraat Al-Wasiti, Mazraat Jumjum, Qsaibeh, Jebchit, Nabatieh, Mazraat Sinai, and Douir.

The list also included Kfar Rumman, Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, Manzaleh, Haboush, Al-Homsiyah, Baysariyeh, Al-Saksakieh, Loubieh, Kfar Tabnit, Arnoun, Zaoutar Al-Sharqiya, and Zaoutar Al-Gharbiyya.

"You must evacuate your homes immediately and head north of the Awali River,” Adraee said.

1439 GMT — Belgian journalists attacked and wounded during Beirut strikes

Two Belgian journalists were attacked and wounded in Lebanon while reporting on air raids in Beirut, their employer said, as conflict raged between Israel and Hezbollah.

VTM correspondent Robin Ramaekers and cameraman Stijn De Smet were beaten up and shot at by assailants accusing them of spying for Israel, the broadcaster said.

"Last night there was a bombing in central Beirut. When Robin and Stijn wanted to run a report on that, they got wounded," VTM's parent company, DPG Media said in a statement.

1359 GMT — Israel killed 28 health workers in Lebanon during 24 hours — WHO

The World Health Organization chief said that 28 healthcare workers had been killed over the past 24 hours in Lebanon, where Israel has launched air strikes and deployed troops in an escalating conflict.

"Many (other) health workers are not reporting to duty and fled the areas where they work due to bombardments," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online press briefing.

"This is severely limiting the provision of mass trauma management and continuity of health services," he said.

The global health agency will not be able to deliver a large planned shipment of trauma and medical supplies to the country on Friday due to flight restrictions, he added.

1333 GMT — Israel claims to have hit Hezbollah intelligence HQ in Beirut

The Israeli military has claimed that it hit Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut amid a flurry of strikes targeting the group's positions in the Lebanese capital.

Israeli fighter jets "struck targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, including terror operatives belonging to the unit, intelligence-gathering means, command centres and additional terrorist infrastructure," the military said in a statement.

1312 GMT — Death toll from Israeli attack on central Beirut rises

At least nine people were killed and 14 others injured in an overnight Israeli air strike on an apartment in the Bachoura area of central Beirut, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the air strike caused heavy damage to the surrounding buildings and cars in the targeted area. The ministry said efforts were under way to identify the victims.

1240 GMT — Israel's 'persona non grata' designation of UN chief 'unjustified': France

France condemned Israel's move to declare United Nations chief Antonio Guterres "persona non grata", saying the decision was "unjustified."

"France regrets the unjustified, serious and counter-productive decision taken by Israel to declare the secretary general of the United Nations, Mr Antonio Guterres, persona non grata," the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

1209 GMT — Lebanese deaths from Israeli attacks rise to 1,974 — ministry

The Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiadhasstated that a total of 1,974 people have been killed, including 127 children in the Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

1200 GMT — Pakistani, Malaysian premiers slam Israel over invasion of Gaza, Lebanon

Pakistan and Malaysia slammed Israel over its continued genocide in Gaza and invasion of Lebanon, calling upon the international community to shun “hypocrisy” and “selective justice.”

Addressing a joint press stakeout in Islamabad and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif called for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

“In contemporary history, there is no parallel to this kind of genocide and carnage,” Sharif said.

For his part, Anwar observed that the conflict in Gaza is not a war between two countries. Still, it is completely “intransigence” and “aggression”, disregarding all fundamental rules of the international order.

“The problem is more precarious, of course, now with the extended war and aggression into Lebanon and the continued genocide in Gaza and the West Bank,” he went on to say.

“And you have seen, not only in constant inconsistency, but hypocrisy, many so-called civilized countries, talking about human rights and freedom, but certainly being very selective in the decisions,” Anwar maintained.

1155 GMT — Two Swedish teens held in custody over blasts near Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen