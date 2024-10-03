Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed Ankara's determination to strengthen the Organization of Turkic States as it celebrated the 15th anniversary of its foundation.

"I congratulate the anniversary of the establishment of our Turkic States Organization, which is our most important power in our fight against global challenges, and the Turkic States Cooperation Day.

We will continue to strengthen our organisation, which is the new synergy centre of the international system," Erdogan wrote on Thursday on X.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also marked the celebration of October 3, Turkic States Cooperation Day, and the 15th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundation for the organisation.

Fidan highlighted that the organisation is built on a foundation of brotherhood and strengthened through institutional cooperation, noting significant progress in areas such as the economy, security, defence, and energy.

"This solidarity and unity of destiny is shaping a stronger and more independent future for the Turkic world," he said. He also expressed his wishes for continued success for the Turkic states.

Originally founded as the "Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries" (Turkic Council), the organization's foundations were laid by the Nakhchivan Agreement signed on October 3, 2009, by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye.

The aim of the OTS is to integrate the Turkic world through shared historical and cultural values and cooperation in diverse fields, including economy, politics, education, culture, defence, security, transportation, customs, tourism, and sports.

New era in Turkic world's integration

It also serves to enhance the geopolitical position of the Turkic world, with its member countries covering a total area of 4.25 million square kilometres and a population of around 160 million, gaining considerable regional recognition over the past 15 years.

The decision to rename the council to the Organization of Turkic States at the 8th Summit of Heads of State in Istanbul on Nov. 12, 2021, marks the start of a new era in the Turkic world's integration on the international stage.

Today, it includes five full members, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, with Turkmenistan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as observers.