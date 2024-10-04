WORLD
2 MIN READ
US strikes Yemen 15 times, claims to be targeting Houthi fighters
Al Masirah TV, run by the Houthi movement, and residents say air strikes were launched at several parts of Yemen including its capital Sanaa and Hudaida airport.
US strikes Yemen 15 times, claims to be targeting Houthi fighters
Residents said that the attack on al-Bayda province targeted several Houthi military outposts. / Photo: Reuters
October 4, 2024

The US military has carried out 15 strikes allegedly against targets linked to Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen, where residents reported blasts at military outposts and even an airport.

Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, said Friday's targets were tied to Houthi offensive military capabilities, but did not detail whether that included missile, drone or radar capabilities.

In a post on X, Central Command said the strikes took place at about 1400 GMT.

RelatedUS strikes Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen: Military

Strikes launched across Yemen

The Houthis have carried out nearly 100 attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea since November in solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli attack in Gaza.

Recommended

They have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least four seafarers.

Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement, and residents said air strikes were launched at several parts of Yemen including its capital Sanaa and Hudaida airport.

Strikes also targeted the south of Dhamar city and the southeast of the Bayda province, the channel added.

Residents said that the attack on the Bayda province targeted several Houthi military outposts.

RelatedMissile attack targets US carrier after deadly strikes in Yemen: Houthis
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control