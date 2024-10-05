Saturday, October 5, 2024

1652 GMT –– The head of the United Nations refugee agency has arrived in Lebanon on a "solidarity" visit for the hundreds of thousands of Lebanese affected by Israeli bombardment and needing international support.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said on social network X that "Lebanon faces a terrible crisis" as "hundreds of thousands of people are left destitute or displaced by Israeli air strikes".

"I have come here in solidarity with those affected, to support the humanitarian effort and to ask for more international help," he said.

1926 GMT –– Reports of Israeli strikes hitting Lebanon hospitals 'disturbing': UK govt

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said reports that Israeli strikes hit "health facilities and support personnel" in Lebanon were "deeply disturbing".

"All parties must comply with international humanitarian law," Lammy added in a statement on X, as at least four hospitals in Lebanon announced the suspension of works and the UNHCR chief warned about strikes hitting health care after Israel struck what it says are Hezbollah targets.

1750 GMT –– Israel will retaliate against Iran when the time is right, military spokesman says

Israel will retaliate against Iran for the missile attack launched by Tehran when the time is right, a military spokesman has said, adding that two air bases struck in the attack remained fully operational and no aircraft were damaged.

"The way in which we respond to this disgraceful attack will be in the manner, at the location and the timing which we decide, according to the political leadership's instructions," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a broadcast statement.

1742 GMT –– Macron regrets Netanyahu's choice for Lebanon ground invasion

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed reservations about the decision of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to send troops on ground offensive into Lebanon.

"I regret that Prime Minister Netanyahu has made another choice," said Macron, referring to his decision not to heed calls from Paris and Washington for a ceasefire.

1724 GMT –– Ireland calls Israeli demand to move UN troops 'outrageous'

The president of Ireland has sharply criticised Israel's demand that UN peacekeepers leave their positions in southern Lebanon.

"It is outrageous that the Israeli Defence Forces have threatened this peacekeeping force and sought to have them evacuate the villages they are defending," President Michael Higgins said in a statement.

"Indeed, Israel is demanding that the entire UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) operating under UN mandates walk away."

1723 GMT –– Israel military announces easing of some 'defensive' guidelines

The Israeli military has announced changes to its "defensive" guidelines in several areas, including in some communities north of Tel Aviv, near Gaza, and parts of the occupied West Bank.

The changes allow gatherings of up to 2,000 people, up from 1,000, the military said in a statement.

It also said the activity scale would be changed to "partial activity" in several communities of Central Galilee.

1658 GMT –– Israeli army says 38 Israeli soldiers injured in last 24 hours

The Israeli army has said 38 of its soldiers were injured in the last 24 hours across southern Lebanon, Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

This update comes as the military faces accusations of concealing the actual scale of its losses during a genocidal campaign against Gaza.

According to the latest data published on the military's official website, the number of injured soldiers since October 7, 2023 has reached 4,567, with 38 injuries reported in the past 24 hours.

1629 GMT –– Israel vows to continue striking Lebanon 'without respite'

Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi has vowed no let-up in the military's battle on Lebanon.

"We must continue to apply pressure on Hezbollah and do additional and continual damage to the enemy, without concessions and without respite", Lieutenant General Halevi said in a statement.

1557 GMT –– Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli military industry company in northern Israel

Hezbollah has said it targeted the Atar military industries company near the northern Israeli city of Sakhnin with a barrage of rockets.

In a statement, the group said it struck the “Atar military industries company near Sakhnin with a rocket barrage.”

In other statements, Hezbollah claimed it fired rockets at the Ma'a le Golani military base in northern Israel.

1452 GMT –– Israel kills at least 25 people in Lebanon on Friday: ministry

At least25 people have been killed and 127 more wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon on Friday, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said in a statement.

Over 2,000 people have since been killed, over 9,500 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced by Israeli attacks, according to Lebanese authorities.

1423 GMT –– Israeli army set to expand Netzarim Corridor in Gaza following evacuation orders: Media

Israel is moving to expand the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from the south, Israel's Channel 12 has reported.

The move follows an evacuation order by the Israeli army targeting central Gaza, specifically residents of the Al Bureij and Al Nuseirat refugee camps.

On X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee ordered residents to evacuate immediately, citing an alleged Hamas presence in the area.

Channel 12 described the evacuation order as “relatively unusual,” stating that it aims to widen the corridor.

1352 GMT –– Macron urges halt to arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged a halt to arms deliveries to Israel, which has been criticised over its offensive in Gaza.

"I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza," Macron told broadcaster France Inter.

"France is not delivering any," he added during the interview recorded early this week.

1300 GMT –– Israeli military kills two Hamas members in Lebanon

The Israeli military has said it had killed two people from the armed wing of Hamas operating in Lebanon.

The fighter named Muhammad Hussein Ali al Mahmoud, who it said served as the group's executive authority in Lebanon, as being killed in an Israeli air strike.

Said Alaa Naif Ali, a member of Hamas’ Military Wing in Lebanon, was also killed in an Israeli strike overnight on Saturday, it said.

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, confirmed the deaths of two of its fighters following Israeli air strikes in Lebanon but provided different names for them: Mohammed Hussein Al Louise and Saeed Attallah Ali.

1259 GMT –– Israeli missiles strike southern Beirut suburb

Four Israeli missiles have struck the Burj al-Barajneh area in the southern suburb of Beirut, according to Lebanon’s official news agency.

The air strikes targeted the predominantly residential district, a stronghold of Hezbollah, in a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Lebanese group.

There have been no reports of casualties so far.

1158 GMT –– Iran's oil minister 'not worried about crisis' amid Israeli threats

Iran's oil minister Mohsen Paknejad has said that he was "not worried" amid the escalating conflict in the region, the ministry's Shana news site said, after reports that Israel may strike Iran.

"I am not worried about the crises that the enemies of the revolution are creating, and this trip is considered a normal work trip," Paknejad was quoted by Shana as saying.

Paknejad's comments were made during a visit to Assaluyeh, a centre for Iranian installations exploiting the world's largest offshore gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar across the Gulf.

1019 GMT –– Hezbollah's Safieddine 'unreachable' since Friday: source

Israeli air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs since Friday have kept rescue workers from searching the site of an Israeli strike suspected to have killed Hezbollah’s anticipated next leader, three Lebanese security sources have said.

One of the sources said Safieddine, widely expected to succeed slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, had been unreachable since the strike on Friday.

1015 GMT –– WHO, UN pressed to halt Israeli assaults on Lebanese healthcare

The International Lebanese Medical Association has issued an urgent appeal to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN to put an end to Israeli forces' "massacre" of Lebanon's health care system.

On Friday, the official Lebanese news agency confirmed that the Marjayoun Governmental Hospital, Mays al Jabal Governmental Hospital, and Salah Ghandoor Hospital were no longer operational following Israeli attacks and threats of further attacks.

“The ongoing crime against the medical sector and emergency teams has reached a level of audacity in violating UN charters and human rights, particularly regarding the right to medical care and hospitalisation for all individuals,” it stated.

0855 GMT –– Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Bureij, Nuseirat refugee camps in Gaza

The Israeli army has issued a warning to residents of the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in central Gaza and demanded that they leave right away due to a military offensive in the areas.

In a statement on X, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee identified specific residential blocks in Gaza that are “at risk,” including blocks 660- 2322.

Under the same pretext as in the past, the army issued fresh orders for evacuation, claiming that armed Palestinian factions were attacking Israeli forces from these locations.