A two-year-old child has been "crushed" to death and several adult migrants died in two separate tragedies overnight when their overcrowded boats tried to cross the Channel to Britain.

The child was found in an overloaded dinghy when migrants issued a call for assistance on Saturday morning, French officials said.

The boat was carrying nearly 90 people and suffered engine failure off the coast of Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France.

Citing initial information, regional prosecutor Guirec Le Bras said the child was "crushed" to death.

Fourteen other migrants were picked up by French authorities including a 17-year-old teenager who had to be hospitalised with burns to his legs, officials said.

The other passengers continued their journey.

French authorities say they seek to stop people taking to the water but do not intervene once they are afloat except for rescue purposes, citing safety concerns.

Separate tragic incident

Another boat overcrowded with migrants also suffered engine failure off the coast of Calais, leading to panic. Some migrants fell into the sea and were rescued.