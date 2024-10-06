WORLD
2 MIN READ
Massive explosion targets convoy of Chinese nationals in Pakistan's Karachi
The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army claims responsibility for the attack, according to local media.
Massive explosion targets convoy of Chinese nationals in Pakistan's Karachi
People stand near the wreckage of vehicles as they gather after an explosion near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, October 6, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 6, 2024

A massive explosion has targeted a convoy of dozens of Chinese travellers near an international airport in Pakistan's commercial capital Karachi late Sunday, killing at least one local and injuring 10 other people, including one Chinese national, police and local media reported.

Zia Lanjar, home minister for the southern Sindh province, which includes Karachi, told reporters that an improvised explosive device had targeted the convoy carrying Chinese nationals outside the airport, and had injured one of them.

He said the injured person had been taken to the hospital.

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to local media.

RelatedPakistan foils BLA terror attack on naval air station in Balochistan

The BLA has long targeted Chinese nationals in Pakistan, accusing them of stealing resources of the mineral-rich southwestern Balochistan province.

Recommended

Footage on local broadcaster Geo News showed giant plumes of fire coming from several damaged vehicles as firefighters struggled to put out the blaze.

The condition of at least two of the injured was said to be precarious.

Sources at Jinnah International Airport said around 40 Chinese nationals had arrived on a China Air flight at 9.45 pm local time (1645 GMT).

The explosion was heard miles away from the airport.

All airport installations are safe, and there is no change in flight operations, authorities said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control