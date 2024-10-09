North Korea has decided to “permanently seal” the border with South Korea and completely cut off all road and train connectivity with its archrival while further fortifying the areas along one of the most militarised international boundaries in the world.

Officially known as the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the border between the two Koreas has even become part of popular culture in the form of bestselling novels and Hollywood movies, like the 2002 James Bond hit Die Another Day.

The Korean peninsula, located between China and Japan in northeast Asia, is divided between the two independent countries. They have been at each other’s throats since the Korean War (1950-53) in which China and North Korea fought against US-led UN forces.

There is little cross-border trade or even people-to-people contact. In fact, both countries are still technically at war.

That’s because the war came to a stop through an armistice—a formal but nonpermanent agreement to end fighting—that created the so-called DMZ, a buffer zone between the two Koreas.

Each side considers itself the “sole legitimate representative” of the entire Korean peninsula.

Area-wise, the DMZ is 250-kilometre long and two-kilometre wide.

Often called a “no man’s land”, the DMZ has become a global symbol of division as well as peace. As one of the most politically charged and heavily guarded regions on earth, it continues to serve as a reminder of the unresolved legacies of war.

Here are five fascinating things about this unusual border area.

The ‘village’ of diplomacy

At the heart of the DMZ lies the Joint Security Area (JSA), a section where the North Korean and South Korean forces are stationed face-to-face.

Within the JSA is the truce village of Panmunjom, whose distinctive bright blue buildings are used as liaison offices and conference halls.

This area is the only portion of the DMZ where direct negotiations between the two sides have taken place.

It was at Panmunjom that the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed and, as such, it continues to be a key site for inter-Korean talks.

Until recently, tourists from both sides of the border would visit Panmunjom to witness soldiers from the two countries standing face-to-face just a few metres apart.

The blue conference rooms that straddle the Military Demarcation Line (MDL)—which is the formal name of 1953 the ceasefire line—allow visitors to technically “cross” into North Korea, at least while inside these buildings.

The infiltration tunnels

Beneath the DMZ lies a hidden story of conflict and espionage. In the 1970s, South Korea discovered a series of so-called infiltration tunnels dug by North Korea under the DMZ.

Likely intended for potential invasion routes, the most famous of these was the Third Infiltration Tunnel, which was discovered in 1978.

North Korea insists that the tunnels were meant for coal mining.

The Third Infiltration Tunnel, nearly a mile long, is large enough to accommodate 30,000 troops with weapons within an hour. Located only two kilometres from the UN Forces Forward Base, it was the closest of all tunnels to Seoul—a fact that caused “significant shock and uproar” at the time of discovery.