A Russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region has killed six people and wounded eight others, authorities said.

The attack struck a civilian container ship flying the flag of Panama on Wednesday, according to the region's Governor, Oleg Kiper.

"Six people were killed, and eight were wounded, four of them in serious condition. All the victims are citizens of Ukraine," Kiper said on Telegram.

"This is the third attack on a civilian vessel in the last four days," he added.

Russia has targeted Ukraine's coastal Odesa region throughout the war, hitting vital infrastructure in what Kiev says is an illegal attempt to destroy its export capacity.

The attack comes two days after a Russian missile hit a Palau-flagged ship in the port of Odesa. One person was killed aboard in that incident, according to local authorities.