In 2012, the last remaining member of the Pinta Island tortoise species – over a hundred years old and known as Lonesome George – died at a conservation centre in the Galapagos.

His species – Chelonoidis abingdoni – was declared extinct in 2015.

The story of George made the headlines, but many other species have gone extinct in recent years, barely making it to the footnotes of animal history on Earth.

On Thursday, the World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) unveiled its Living Planet Report for 2024, revealing a staggering loss in wildlife in the last half-century – between 1970 and 2020, our planet saw an average 73 percent decline in monitored wildlife populations.

The report, based on data from the Zoological Society of London’s Living Planet Index, tracks almost 35,000 vertebrate populations across 5,495 species.

With the latest data taken in 2020, the steepest losses are seen in freshwater populations, which have plummeted by 85 percent, while terrestrial and marine populations have decreased by 69 percent and 56 percent, respectively.

Habitat loss, degradation, and overharvesting—primarily driven by the global food system—are cited as the dominant causes of this decline, with invasive species, disease, and climate change exacerbating the situation.

These dramatic reductions in wildlife populations are pushing ecosystems closer to critical tipping points, where the destruction becomes irreversible.

Examples include the decimation of North American pine forests, the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, and mass die-offs of coral reefs.

Habitat destruction, overharvesting, and climate change are the main culprits behind these declines.

The consequences extend beyond environmental damage, threatening food security, livelihoods, and global economies.

‘Slow motion catastrophe’

WWF-US President and CEO Carter Roberts has warned that these declines represent a “slow-motion catastrophe” that endangers human health, economies, and the stability of the planet’s climate.

“Nature provides the foundation for human health, a stable climate, the world's economy, and life on earth,” Roberts said.