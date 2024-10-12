Back-to-back hurricanes in the US have jumbled the presidential campaign schedules of Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

Trump and Harris have separately gone to Georgia to assess hurricane damage and pledge support.

Harris also has visited North Carolina, requiring the candidates to cancel campaign events elsewhere and use up time, which is a precious resource in the final weeks before any election.

Both Georgia and North Carolina are political battlegrounds.

Harris-Walz campaign makes pitch to gun owners

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are taking another shot at making their case to gun owners. Their campaign announced Friday they are launching their newest coalition: Hunters and Anglers for Harris-Walz. Harris has advocated for stricter gun safety laws, while also underscoring that she and her and Walz are gun owners.

She told Oprah Winfrey at a campaign event last month that she had a gun and that “if somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot.”