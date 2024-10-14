Chinese scientists have reportedly found a way to reverse Type-1 diabetes—a disease that until now could only be managed but never cured.

The medical breakthrough is likely to help millions of people worldwide overcome a serious condition that usually starts in childhood.

The disease makes the human body’s immune system mistakenly attack the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, a gland in the abdomen that releases digestive enzymes.

If not managed through regular insulin injections, Type-1 diabetes can lead to more serious problems like nerve damage, blindness and heart and kidney failures.

“A woman with Type-1 diabetes started producing her own insulin less than three months after receiving an injection of a stem-cell-derived treatment. She remained free from insulin injections one year after treatment,” members of the research team at Peking University recently told a medical publication.

What’s Type-1 diabetes?

The disease causes the level of glucose or sugar in the blood to become too high. That’s because the body cannot produce a hormone called insulin, which controls blood glucose.

People with this disease need to take insulin every day to keep their blood glucose levels under control.

One important point: Type-1 diabetes is different from Type-2 diabetes, which is linked with age and being overweight. Type-2 diabetes is far more common and affects adults when the body becomes either resistant to insulin or does not make enough insulin.

What’s the cure?

The brief (and non-technical) answer to this question is: stem cell development.

The study carried out by scientists at Peking University in Beijing collected healthy cells—the smallest unit that makes up body tissues—from a patient. Then they “modified” those cells in the lab from non-specialised, random cells to specialised ones capable of producing insulin.

Afterwards, the scientists implanted the newly developed, specialised cells into the same patient who had Type-1 diabetes.

“Remarkably, the cells began producing insulin on their own, allowing the patients to regulate their blood sugar levels after two-and-a-half months without requiring daily insulin injections,” said Stephane Berneau, a faculty member at the School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences of the University of Central Lancashire.

The process involving reversal of Type-1 diabetes through cell modification can broadly be called stem cell therapy.