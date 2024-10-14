Canada and India each expelled six diplomats in tit-for-tat moves as part of an escalating dispute over the June 2023 assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada.

A senior Canadian government official said on Monday that Canada was expelling six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner after police uncovered evidence of ongoing violent criminal activity linked to the Indian government.

Shortly afterwards, the Indian Foreign Ministry said it was expelling six Canadian diplomats. It had said earlier on Monday that India was withdrawing its diplomats, after rejecting Canada’s notification that the Indian ambassador was a “person of interest” in the assassination.

A second senior Canadian official said that Canada expelled the Indian diplomats first before they withdrew.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Expelling diplomats

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last year that there were credible allegations that the Indian government had links to the June 2023 assassination in Canada of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has rejected the accusation as absurd.

In response to the allegations, India told Canada last year to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country.