Washington, DC — A new survey has revealed a deep rift between Republican and Democrat voters over the most critical issues shaping the 2024 US presidential race.

Conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute and presented at a Brookings Institution event in Washington DC on Wednesday, the survey of over 5,000 people shows Democrats prioritise the health of democracy, while Republicans place immigration at the top of their agenda.

"There are four (issues) that reach majority among Democrats, the health of our democracy (61 percent), increasing costs of housing and everyday expenses (57 percent), abortion (55 percent), and health care (52 percent)," Robert P. Jones, Founder and President of PRRI, said during the presentation.

This comes in contrast to what Republican voters prioritise; chief among them being immigration at 71 percent, economy at 69 percent, crime at 57 percent, and health of democracy at 51 percent.

Although Republicans and Democrats came relatively close on the issue of the health of democracy, Jones said that both sides "mean something very different by the health of our democracy."

Jones highlighted that the Republicans' top issue, immigration, has taken a massive leap since the last election. It was 38 percent in 2020, marking a 33 percent jump.

He said that the issue of immigration used to be approached pragmatically, but now it has become an ideology, saying, "Between 2020 and 2024 is a move from the wall to the enemy within."

The survey also highlighted another asymmetrical division among both sides, showing that the majority of Republicans and Democrats would only vote for a candidate who shares their views on immigration and abortion, with Republicans setting at 59 percent for immigration and Democrats setting at 56 for abortion.

Worlds apart

In the grand scheme, a crushing 94 percent of Republicans believe things are going in the wrong direction, compared to only 41 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of independents.