A recent update from the Euclid mission, launched via SpaceX Falcon 9 in July 2023, has produced an unprecedented 3D map of one-third of the sky, covering an area 500 times the size of the full moon.

Developed by scientists from the University of Edinburgh, the map is based on images captured by the mission’s 600-megapixel camera and includes over 100 million galaxies.

“This map of a large chunk of the sky is amazing,” says Andy Taylor, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Edinburgh, indicating the telescope's ability to capture high-resolution images across immense areas​.

The Euclid mission, led by the European Space Agency, seeks to shed light on the elusive forces of dark matter and dark energy. These phenomena remain largely unexplained but are crucial to understanding the universe’s expansion and structure. By mapping the vast distribution of galaxies, Euclid aims to provide deeper insights into the nature of these forces, which have puzzled cosmologists for years.

The mission is expected to span six years, and aims to observe more than one-third of the sky, documenting billions of galaxies up to 10 billion light-years away.

A recent release from the space telescope showcases the 132 square degrees of the southern sky in pristine detail, capturing 14 million galaxies in a 208-gigapixel image.

The European Space Agency (ESA) described this image as “500 times the size of the full moon” as it appears from Earth.

This initial part of the map includes approximately 100 million sources, featuring both stars from the Milky Way and distant galaxies beyond. With its high-powered, 600-megapixel camera, Euclid captures enormous images, creating mosaics that will eventually form the complete cosmic map.

Secrets of dark energy and dark matter?

Euclid’s primary objective is to provide insights into two of the universe's great mysteries—dark matter and dark energy.

Dark matter, which constitutes roughly about 80% of the universe’s mass, binds galaxies together yet remains invisible since it does not interact with light. Meanwhile, dark energy, a mysterious force driving the accelerated expansion of the universe, is still poorly understood.

By observing distant galaxies, scientists can trace the impact and influence of dark matter on the bending of light—known as gravitational lensing.

Professor Taylor notes that these high-resolution images of vast swathes of the universe are “essential for Euclid's mission to understand dark matter and dark energy”.

The technology behind the telescope