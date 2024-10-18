WORLD
US reiterates stance on full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza
After Gantz had suggested that the Israeli military would remain active in Gaza for years, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed that the US still opposes the reoccupation of Gaza.
"We ultimately want to see Israel fully withdrawn from Gaza," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said when asked by Anadolu about Gantz's comment. / Photo: AA
October 18, 2024

The United States "ultimately" wants to see Israel fully withdrawn from Gaza, the State Department reiterated.

That was after remarks by former Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz, who suggested the Israeli military would remain active in Gaza for years.

"We ultimately want to see Israel fully withdrawn from Gaza," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said when asked by Anadolu about Gantz's comment.

After the Israeli military announced on Thursday the killing of Hamas politburo leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, Gantz, the head of the National Unity party, called the death an “important achievement,” but emphasised that it does not mark the end of the war.

The Israeli military "will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip for years to come" and Israel must take advantage of Sinwar's death "to bring back the hostages to replace Hamas’ rule," Gantz wrote on X.

Recommended

'Wanting an end to this war'

Asked if the US still opposes the reoccupation of Gaza, a stance articulated by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a speech in Tokyo last November, Miller confirmed: "Of course."

While Miller declined to respond directly to Gantz’s comments, he reiterated that the US wants Israel to withdraw from Gaza fully.

"They have a right, as any country does, to address terrorist threats against its people. But what we want to see as an end to this war, the terrorist threat from Gaza eliminated, and we want to see ultimately a political path that establishes a Palestinian state that is not hostile to Israel," he said.

"Of course, you wouldn’t want to see and wouldn’t need to see the IDF (military) operating in that environment," Miller added.

SOURCE:AA
