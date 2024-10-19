Israel has cut internet and sent another army unit to support its invading forces engaged in massacres in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps, where Palestinian residents saw Israeli tanks blowing up their houses and new Israeli massacre claiming lives of more than 30 civilians, 21 of them being women alone.

"What's happening in the Jabalia refugee camp can be summed up as a rapid extermination mission; we have never seen anything like this," Hossam Shabat, one of the few Palestinian journalists reporting from Jabalia, said on X on Friday.

In a subsequent post, he said, "it feels like Judgment Day."

"For the past hour, artillery shelling has been nonstop. Israeli occupation forces are demolishing houses while residents remain inside. The ongoing horrors include relentless bombing, continuous artillery fire, and snipers that kill anyone who moves," he wrote.

"What they are doing is extermination and an effort to empty the entire camp of its residents by killing and starving them."

Another Palestinian journalist Anas Al-Sharif described the current scenes in Jabalia.

"Families who refused to be displaced are being subjected to genocide. Warplanes bombed dozens of inhabited homes in the vicinity of the Nassar intersection in the Tal al-Zaatar neighbourhood, east of the camp, resulting in 100 people being killed or wounded."

"The bodies of the pure are lying everywhere. Hospitals, streets, and roads are crowded with those who were recovered from them, and most are still under the rubble," he reported.

In customary statements, Israel says it is only targeting Hamas resistance fighters, but images and videos shared online by locals and Palestinian journalists often show many women and children among the victims.

Israel has barred foreign journalists from Gaza. And whatever reporting is done is led by Palestinian journalists, often at the risk of getting killed or maimed by Israeli shells or strikes.

Israel has so far killed nearly 200 Palestinian journalists for reporting its genocidal war in Gaza while pushing its own propaganda unabated through the obedient Israeli press as well as the complicit Western media outlets.

Related Jabalia's Palestinians share 'final' messages of possible extermination

New massacre

Later on Friday, Israel struck homes in Jabalia, killing at least 33 Palestinians, 21 of them women and many children, and wounding 85 others. Gaza officials said many of the wounded may not survive their injuries.