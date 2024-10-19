WORLD
4 MIN READ
America's largest healthcare union calls for arms embargo on Israel
1199SEIU expresses outrage at staggering loss of lives in Palestine and Lebanon and slams unwavering support from US and other Western countries for genocide-accused Netanyahu.
America's largest healthcare union calls for arms embargo on Israel
Since October last year, Tel Aviv has killed more than 42,500 Palestinians and wounded nearly 100,000 in Gaza. It has killed nearly 800 people in occupied West Bank.  / Photo: AFP
October 19, 2024

America's largest union representing healthcare workers, 1199SEIU, has called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and besieged Gaza, along with a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel.

Condemning the dire humanitarian consequences stemming from the Netanyahu regime's genocidal war on Gaza, the union on Friday highlighted alarming statistics from the World Food Programme (WFP), revealing the catastrophic situation in Gaza and Lebanon, where millions face the imminent threat of starvation.

"In a further escalation of the regional crisis, Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon has now forced nearly one million people to flee their homes," a strongly worded statement from 1199SEIU said.

WFP has reported 16 attacks on the Lebanese healthcare sector, resulting in at least nine hospitals being rendered partially or fully non-operational.

RelatedIsraeli invasion causing 'widespread destruction' in south Lebanon: UNIFIL

'Avert catastrophic famine'

As a union comprised of healthcare professionals with familial ties to the affected regions, 1199SEIU expressed outrage at the staggering loss of life and the unwavering support from the US and other Western governments for the Netanyahu regime.

"1199SEIU demands urgent, concrete efforts by the US to establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and the full flow of humanitarian aid. There cannot be any more delay."

"We call on the Biden administration to enforce the Foreign Assistance Act and suspend military assistance to Israel for its continued blockage of aid necessary to avert catastrophic famine. It is unacceptable for Israel to use US military aid for aims well beyond its self-defense," the statement read.

Recommended

1199SEIU emphasised that all individuals impacted by this conflict deserve a future free from war and suffering.

"The only way to seek justice for the innocent lives lost is to build a lasting peace that ensures safety, self-determination, and a respect for international law and norms on all sides," it concluded.

Genocidal war

Since October last year, Tel Aviv has killed more than 42,500 Palestinians and wounded nearly 100,000 in Gaza. It has killed nearly 800 in occupied West Bank.

Some 10,000 Palestinians are feared buried under the rubble of their bombed homes in Gaza. Another 10,000 have been abducted by Israel and dumped in Israeli jails and torture chambers.

But experts and some studies say this is just a tip of an iceberg and the actual Palestinian death toll could be around 200,000.

Israel, accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, has also killed at least 2,411 people in Lebanon since October last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad