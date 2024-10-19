America's largest union representing healthcare workers, 1199SEIU, has called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and besieged Gaza, along with a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel.

Condemning the dire humanitarian consequences stemming from the Netanyahu regime's genocidal war on Gaza, the union on Friday highlighted alarming statistics from the World Food Programme (WFP), revealing the catastrophic situation in Gaza and Lebanon, where millions face the imminent threat of starvation.

"In a further escalation of the regional crisis, Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon has now forced nearly one million people to flee their homes," a strongly worded statement from 1199SEIU said.

WFP has reported 16 attacks on the Lebanese healthcare sector, resulting in at least nine hospitals being rendered partially or fully non-operational.

'Avert catastrophic famine'

As a union comprised of healthcare professionals with familial ties to the affected regions, 1199SEIU expressed outrage at the staggering loss of life and the unwavering support from the US and other Western governments for the Netanyahu regime.

"1199SEIU demands urgent, concrete efforts by the US to establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and the full flow of humanitarian aid. There cannot be any more delay."

"We call on the Biden administration to enforce the Foreign Assistance Act and suspend military assistance to Israel for its continued blockage of aid necessary to avert catastrophic famine. It is unacceptable for Israel to use US military aid for aims well beyond its self-defense," the statement read.