Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has placed the last of India's diplomats in the country "on notice", warning them that Ottawa will not tolerate any more criminal activity on its territory.

Friday's warning follows the expulsion earlier this week of six Indian diplomats after Canada's national police force said there is ample evidence of murder and extortion by agents in Canada operating on orders from New Delhi.

India's high commissioner was among those kicked out of Canada after he was identified as a "person of interest" in the June 18, 2023, assassination of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

India has denied the charges and it ordered six Canadian diplomats to leave the country.

But Joly said evidence shows that New Delhi has used criminals in Canada for violent acts, including the targeting of Sikh separatists who want to carve out a Sikh state in India.

"There was definitely a threat and that's exactly why the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) decided to take the extraordinary measure of making public the fact that Canadians were being intimidated, victims of extortion or even (received) death threats because agents and diplomats from India were linked to these criminal actions," Joly said at a news conference in Montreal, reported the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

“We've never seen that in our history. That level of transnational repression cannot happen on Canadian soil."

In public comments this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the national police said India's targeting of Canadian Khalistan activists went beyond Nijjar's killing, and has included a broad campaign of intimidation, violence and other threats.

Rally outside Indian consulate

"It was very validating," Harinder Sohi told the AFP news agency at a thinly attended protest on Friday outside the Indian consulate in Toronto.

"This is something that we believed in for years and people weren't listening to us," the 42-year-old Khalistan activist said.

The dozens of protesters at Friday's rally waved yellow flags with "Khalistan" written in bold blue letters.

They also erected a prison cell around an effigy of the Indian leader.

Sohi said it was meaningful that Canada has now publicly affirmed the "danger" India poses to people living across Canada.