During the raids, police came across two cannabis plantations in nearby Mönchengladbach and Solingen with 300 and 60 plants respectively.
Pizza number 40: German police bust drug ring masquerading as pizzeria
The bounty included 1.6 kilograms of cocaine, 400 grams of cannabis and $290,378 in cash. / Photo: AP
October 22, 2024

German police busted a pizzeria in the western city of Düsseldorf that also delivered a side order of cocaine when customers asked for item number 40 on the menu.

“That was one of the best-selling pizzas,” criminal director Michael Graf von Moltke told reporters in Düsseldorf.

He said police were first tipped off by suspicious food inspectors in March. When drug squad officers began observing the restaurant they soon discovered why pizza number 40 was so popular, Moltke told reporters on Monday, German news agency dpa reported.

When police buzzed the apartment of the pizzeria manager, the 36-year-old allegedly threw a bag of drugs out of the window, which "fell right into the arms of the police officers,” Düsseldorf police said.

The bounty included 1.6 kilograms of cocaine, 400 grams of cannabis and $290,378 in cash.

Police said the restaurant manager, who was released from detention after a few days, soon reopened his business and started selling pizza number 40 with the cocaine side order again.

That allowed investigators to look into the supply chain and after several weeks, some 150 officers busted an entire drug ring in western Germany, arrested three suspects including the 22-year-old head of the drug operation, and raided homes and businesses of another 12 suspects.

During the raids, they came across two cannabis plantations in nearby Mönchengladbach and Solingen with 300 and 60 plants respectively. They also found cutting and stabbing weapons, as well as cash and expensive watches, dpa reported.

The pizzeria manager was arrested when he tried to flee abroad and remains in custody. None of the suspects' names were released in line with German privacy rules.

Police did not say how much the pizzeria charged for the special order.

SOURCE:AP
