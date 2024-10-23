The University of Milan has suspended an agreement with Israel's Reichman University on an exchange of students and researchers after its rector, Marina Brambilla, met with a delegation of Palestinian students who had been pressing for a boycott of relations with Israeli universities, reports said.

The university's administration cited the worsening situation in the Middle East for suspending the agreement, the Italian news agency ANSA reported on Tuesday.

Student associations defined the move as a "victory," saying it was reached as a result of strong pressure from students and faculty members.

Earlier this year, the University of Milan suspended an agreement with another Israeli institution, Ariel University, and pledged not to renew it following student mobilisations.

Following the example of many other students across the Western world, the university students launched an encampment at the campus earlier this year to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and ties with Israeli education institutions.

Students opposing genocide